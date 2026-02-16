Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Critical Comparison

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Wolters Kluwer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $20.30 million 0.26 -$24.65 million ($0.22) -0.20 Wolters Kluwer $6.40 billion 2.76 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dalrada Financial and Wolters Kluwer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -121.21% N/A -104.62% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wolters Kluwer beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness and rejuvenation clinics throughout Southern California that offers regenerative therapies, IV and injection services, cosmetic enhancements, and other health centric services; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers energy service solutions and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing heat pump technology solution for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It serves hospitals, healthcare organizations, clinicians, students, schools, libraries, payers, life sciences, and pharmacies. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It serves accounting firms, tax and auditing departments, businesses of all sizes, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Financial & Corporate Compliance segment offers solutions for legal entity compliance and banking product compliance. It serves corporations, small businesses, law firms, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, insights, and workflow solutions for changing regulatory obligations, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. It provides solutions for legal and compliance professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, universities, and government organizations. The Corporate Performance & ESG segment offers enterprise software to drive financial and sustainability performance and manage risks, meet reporting requirements, improve safety and productivity, and reduce environmental impact. It serves corporate finance, audit, planning, risk, environmental, health and safety, operational risk management, and sustainability professionals in corporations, banks, and governments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

