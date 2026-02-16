HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,499 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $96,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

