State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 23,832 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T‑Mobile modify or discontinue certain in‑flight Wi‑Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

