Top Robotics Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Teradyne, Richtech Robotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale, or enabling technologies for robots and automation—this includes makers of industrial robots, service/consumer robots, sensors, actuators, and related AI or control systems. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to growth in automation, manufacturing efficiency, and AI-driven robotics applications. Like other sector plays, they can offer high growth potential but also carry risks from capital intensity, technological change, industry cyclicality, and competitive or regulatory pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

