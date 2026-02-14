SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.3250.

SSE Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas.

