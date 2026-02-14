AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Short Interest Up 71.9% in January

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 617 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 359 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BEDZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.16. AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

