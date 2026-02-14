Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,313 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 5,460 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,051. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPVM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.