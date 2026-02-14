Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 166.50. Approximately 683,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 229,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50.

Separately, Shore Capital Group boosted their target price on Diaceutics from GBX 180 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of £142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.32.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

