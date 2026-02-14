Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. Approximately 219,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Key takeaway — one-sentence reason why the stock moved.

— one-sentence reason why the stock moved. Neutral Sentiment: Details — 2–3 bullets on facts from the articles (earnings, guidance, regulatory actions, M&A, analyst moves, macro impacts).

— 2–3 bullets on facts from the articles (earnings, guidance, regulatory actions, M&A, analyst moves, macro impacts). Negative Sentiment: Implications for investors — expected near-term catalysts, risks, and what to watch next (dates, metrics, guidance revisions).

— expected near-term catalysts, risks, and what to watch next (dates, metrics, guidance revisions). Neutral Sentiment: Source links — each bullet will include the article link for reference.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £224.60.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of £176.22. The firm has a market cap of £16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.