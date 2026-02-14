Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.6081 and last traded at $0.6150. Approximately 118,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 104,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6460.
Nano One Materials Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Nano One Materials Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp. is a clean technology company focused on the development and scale-up of advanced cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Utilizing a proprietary, one-pot manufacturing process, the company aims to reduce the complexity, cost and environmental footprint of producing high-performance cathodes. Its patented approach is designed to improve material consistency, lower energy consumption and minimize waste compared with conventional multi-step synthesis methods.
The company’s technology platform supports a range of cathode chemistries, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and high-voltage spinel manganese (LNMO).
