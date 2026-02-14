Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 12,861 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 132.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $394.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $191,361.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,250.02. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $827,151.36. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.