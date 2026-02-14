Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $234.86 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.48.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

