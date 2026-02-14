Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $10.30. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 39,900 shares traded.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services.

