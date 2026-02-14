Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Expands By 50.2%

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,634 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the January 15th total of 21,730 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FFXDF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.82. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

