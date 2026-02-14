Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £224.60.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of £176.22.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Featured Articles

