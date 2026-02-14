Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,038 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 657.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in JD.com by 136.0% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

