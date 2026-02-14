Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Copart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Copart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $37.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

