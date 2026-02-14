Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

More Becton, Dickinson and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $192.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $185.02.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.