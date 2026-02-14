Comparing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Pinnacle Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $1.04 billion 4.30 $409.17 million $6.76 10.66 Pinnacle Bank $50.63 million 2.11 $5.45 million $0.91 19.76

Profitability

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bank. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International Bancshares and Pinnacle Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 40.10% 14.20% 2.59% Pinnacle Bank 10.76% 5.25% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for International Bancshares and Pinnacle Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

International Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given International Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Bancshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bank.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Pinnacle Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers automated teller machine cards/debit cards, debit card protection products, and safe deposit boxes; cash management products, such as online and mobile banking, online bill payment, mobile check deposit, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, ACH fraud filter, merchant card processing, wire transfer, and foreign currency services; and asset based lending covering accounts receivable financing, factoring, and purchase order financing services. It serves individual and business customers, as well as nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas, and Campbell. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.