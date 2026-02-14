CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10,451.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

