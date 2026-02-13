Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,499 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the January 15th total of 26,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 312,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,532. The company has a market cap of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.85. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.2701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

