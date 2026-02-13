Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,004 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 13,753 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lendway Stock Up 14.5%

NASDAQ:LDWY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,846. Lendway has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. Lendway had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lendway in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lendway presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lendway

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc and changed its name to Lendway, Inc in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

