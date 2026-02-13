Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 81,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,399% compared to the average daily volume of 2,328 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Up 3.9%

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 19,833,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,975. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 73.1% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Enbridge

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More.

Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More.

Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure.

Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More.

Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential competitive headwind from rising crude imports — Reports note increased Venezuelan oil headed to the U.S. Gulf Coast could pressure some crude flows and midstream volumes; management says it’s unfazed, but rising imports are a risk to watch for pipeline throughput. Read More.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.