Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Sells $186,000.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,172. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.