FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.
Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.
