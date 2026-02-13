FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 55,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,741,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,644,000 after buying an additional 7,726,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,989,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,566,000 after acquiring an additional 752,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,806,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 505,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,546,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

