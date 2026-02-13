Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.99. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

