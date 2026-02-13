Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.0714.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

AUR stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $13 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. the current price and giving investors an analyst-driven reason to add exposure. Benzinga

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $13 price target, signaling sizable upside vs. the current price and giving investors an analyst-driven reason to add exposure. Positive Sentiment: Aurora said it tripled its driverless network to 10 routes and plans Sun‑Belt expansion in 2026 — a commercial progress update that supports future revenue growth as deployments scale. Business Wire release

Aurora said it tripled its driverless network to 10 routes and plans Sun‑Belt expansion in 2026 — a commercial progress update that supports future revenue growth as deployments scale. Positive Sentiment: Management and press emphasize the commercial case for long‑distance automated trucks (the “superhuman logistics” narrative), which can help re‑rate expectations if adoption and customer endpoints continue to grow. MSN article

Management and press emphasize the commercial case for long‑distance automated trucks (the “superhuman logistics” narrative), which can help re‑rate expectations if adoption and customer endpoints continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat consensus at ($0.11) vs. ($0.12) expected — a modest positive vs. the revenue shortfall. MarketBeat earnings recap

Q4 EPS slightly beat consensus at ($0.11) vs. ($0.12) expected — a modest positive vs. the revenue shortfall. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings call transcript and presentation published — useful for investors digging into product milestones, cadence and customer commentary. Earnings call transcript Earnings presentation

Company earnings call transcript and presentation published — useful for investors digging into product milestones, cadence and customer commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a small (3%) workforce reduction — could modestly reduce cash burn but is not a major restructuring. InsiderMonkey

Reports show a small (3%) workforce reduction — could modestly reduce cash burn but is not a major restructuring. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries in the feed show zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — likely a data anomaly, so no clear short‑squeeze signal from this report.

Short‑interest entries in the feed show zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — likely a data anomaly, so no clear short‑squeeze signal from this report. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss in Q4 — reported revenue of $1.0M vs. consensus ~$1.47M — and a reported Q4 loss that was in line with estimates, weighing on near‑term sentiment. Zacks report

Revenue miss in Q4 — reported revenue of $1.0M vs. consensus ~$1.47M — and a reported Q4 loss that was in line with estimates, weighing on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to $14.0M–$16.0M versus a consensus near $19.9M — a material downward surprise that appears to be the main driver of the stock decline as it lowers near‑term revenue expectations.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was updated to $14.0M–$16.0M versus a consensus near $19.9M — a material downward surprise that appears to be the main driver of the stock decline as it lowers near‑term revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent pieces reassessing AUR valuation and share‑price swings may keep volatility elevated as investors debate the timeline for scaled commercial revenue. Yahoo Finance valuation piece

In other Aurora Innovation news, CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,040. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

