Daniel Antonio Perez Sells 166,665 Shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 166,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $6,709,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Antonio Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Antonio Perez sold 166,665 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $7,729,922.70.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Antonio Perez sold 166,670 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $8,088,495.10.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNGE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,352. Hinge Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Hinge Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,089,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hinge Health from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Hinge Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

