Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,667,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909,805. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.66.

Advanced Micro Devices last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

