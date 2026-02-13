Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,667,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909,805. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.66.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Arista Networks’ CEO said her firm is shifting workloads away from Nvidia toward AMD (now ~20–25% AMD vs. ~99% Nvidia a year ago), a near-term enterprise validation that likely helped demand expectations for AMD’s data-center chips. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note AMD is gaining PC and server processor share from Intel, reinforcing revenue upside in CPUs which supports margins and data-center momentum. AMD Taking PC, Server Market Share From Intel
- Positive Sentiment: Leaked windows for AMD’s next‑gen GPU release lifted sentiment around product cadence and future AI/graphics revenue. Timelines can re-rate expectations for the GPU roadmap. AMD Stock Gains Alongside Leaked Next-Gen GPU Release Window
- Positive Sentiment: Reports flag AMD’s aggressive data-center growth targets (big expansion plans and revenue goals), which supports the investment case for continued server share gains and AI exposure. AMD Quality Score Surges On 60% Annual Data Center Expansion Bet To Drive AI Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst/forecast summaries show mixed views — momentum in 2025–26 is strong but valuation and AI competition create divergent price targets. Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: Trending Views From Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market commentary and short‑interest data items have produced noise; some derivatives flows suggest traders are pricing continued volatility around AI narratives. Options Markets Fires Warning Shot at Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD)
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares (~$26.8M) on Feb. 11, trimming her position by ~3.8% — insider selling can be viewed as a near-term headwind for sentiment. SEC filing — Lisa T. Su Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Forrest Norrod also sold shares (~19,450 shares, ~$4.2M) on Feb. 11, another insider sale that may weigh on sentiment when paired with the CEO sale. SEC filing — Forrest E. Norrod Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Quiver/13F estimates show Wells Fargo’s fund materially trimmed AMD exposure in the most recent filing period, signaling some institutional repositioning away from the name. Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY|MN Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn AMD lags in networking and software stack areas, which could be a medium-term headwind if competitors strengthen integrated offerings. AMD is falling behind, warns this analyst who says other chip stocks are better bets
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
