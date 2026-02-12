Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 185,612 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 574,280 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,012,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,012,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.49 on Thursday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

