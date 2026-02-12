Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 185,612 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 574,280 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,012,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,012,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.49 on Thursday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.