Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 1,590 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,244.80. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $5,386,272.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $24,172.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $318,187.52.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4%

JOBY stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Scheduled catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — this is a clear near‑term event that can move the stock either direction depending on results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold a large block (507,182 shares, ~ $5.4M at the time) in early February — a sale of that magnitude by the CEO can be interpreted as reduced insider alignment and creates near‑term selling pressure. Bevirt SEC filing

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,283,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,269,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

