Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SRTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Eric Sachetta bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 140,113 shares in the company, valued at $550,644.09. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 25,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,200,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,180.79. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $132,060. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Sensus Healthcare worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

