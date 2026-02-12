Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $12,700.25 in Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $12,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,898.23. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 3,352,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,144. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $833.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

