Short Interest in AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Declines By 87.1%

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 777 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 6,046 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of AB Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,530. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.05. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years. SDFI was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is issued by AB Funds.
