Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,410 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Danaher were worth $213,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.37. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.