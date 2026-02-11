Promising Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Teradyne, Richtech Robotics, and Serve Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Robotics stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve designing, manufacturing, selling, or operating robotic systems and related hardware, software, sensors, and automation technologies. For investors, these stocks are often viewed as a way to gain exposure to industrial automation, AI-driven efficiency gains, and long-term growth trends, though they can be volatile and depend on adoption cycles, capital spending, and supply-chain or regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

