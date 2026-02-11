Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 900.9%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,513 shares, a growth of 900.9% from the January 15th total of 351 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,071. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

