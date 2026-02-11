BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust focuses its investments primarily on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the energy and natural resources sectors, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and related services.

The trust’s portfolio typically comprises common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other equity-linked instruments issued by firms operating in upstream and downstream energy markets, metals and mining, chemicals and related industries.

