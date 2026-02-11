Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed‐end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating‐rate assets that can adjust with interest‐rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.