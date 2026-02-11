Upstart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 56,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,392 call options.

Key Stories Impacting Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,578,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,564. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,700. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $498,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,962.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,707 shares of company stock valued at $633,080 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1,116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 256,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Featured Stories

