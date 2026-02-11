Top Space Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, building, launching, operating, or enabling space-related hardware and services—such as rocket and satellite manufacturers, launch providers, space-tourism firms, Earth-observation and communications operators, and makers of space-grade components. Investors view them as a thematic subset of equities: capital- and technology-intensive firms with long development timelines and regulatory/launch risk, but with potential exposure to long-term growth in connectivity, space data services, and government contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

