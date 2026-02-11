CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 5.6% increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 326,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

