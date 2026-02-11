GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 497,055 shares, a growth of 323.9% from the January 15th total of 117,256 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,634 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 994,634 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Price Performance

MSFL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 1,293,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,675.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

