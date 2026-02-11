Shipping Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Frontline, Viking, Almonty Industries, Golar LNG, and Scorpio Tankers are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or provide services to commercial vessels (container, bulk, tanker, LNG, etc.) used to move goods by sea. Investors treat them as cyclical and often volatile, with performance driven by global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs, vessel supply and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
Frontline (FRO)
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO
Viking (VIK)
Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK
Almonty Industries (ALM)
Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM
Golar LNG (GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG
Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- Simpson Manufacturing: A Mid-Cap Rally With New Highs in Sight
- GE Vernova Rallies on the AI Grid Supercycle: Turbines, Transformers, and Cash Returns
- Williams Companies Stock Climbs as Investors Focus on Gas Demand
- Strategic Masterstroke: Paramount Adds a Ticking Fee to Warner Bros. Bid
- AI Power Crunch: Why Bloom Energy Is the Hidden Winner