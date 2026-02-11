Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,954 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 9,903 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jewett-Cameron Trading

In other news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,862.34. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,325 shares of company stock worth $128,668. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of JCTC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,437. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

