Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $324.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.80.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.19. The company had a trading volume of 836,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,548. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $303.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This trade represents a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,999.50. The trade was a 19.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,216,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin expansion — adjusted EPS of $2.08 topped estimates and management highlighted improved margins and segment growth, supporting upside expectations. Earnings/Press Release

Q4 earnings beat and margin expansion — adjusted EPS of $2.08 topped estimates and management highlighted improved margins and segment growth, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance for FY‑2026 and Q1 — company issued FY EPS guidance above many prior street forecasts and Q1 guidance slightly above consensus, which investors view as a sign of confidence in demand recovery. Reuters: Forecasts Above Estimates

Bullish guidance for FY‑2026 and Q1 — company issued FY EPS guidance above many prior street forecasts and Q1 guidance slightly above consensus, which investors view as a sign of confidence in demand recovery. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target increases — Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $337 and kept an Outperform, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $310 (Equal Weight), signaling renewed analyst confidence. Benzinga: Analyst Raises

Analyst price‑target increases — Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $337 and kept an Outperform, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $310 (Equal Weight), signaling renewed analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and buy-side commentary mixed — William Blair maintained a Buy, and multiple transcripts/notes (earnings call, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks) provide detail but reflect both optimism on margins and caution on near‑term volumes. TipRanks: Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage and buy-side commentary mixed — William Blair maintained a Buy, and multiple transcripts/notes (earnings call, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks) provide detail but reflect both optimism on margins and caution on near‑term volumes. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus and some pre‑market weakness surfaced despite the EPS beat — that suggests investors are parsing growth/volume recovery timing and are sensitive to any topline softness. Zacks: Pre‑Market Reaction

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

