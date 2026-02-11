Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $37.36 and last traded at $37.4280, with a volume of 3144129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $42.00 price target on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Genpact by 51.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 36.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genpact by 153.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

