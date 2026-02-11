WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,772 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 83,775 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 94,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.81.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.