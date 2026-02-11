WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,772 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 83,775 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 94,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.81.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

