American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
American International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 5,229,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,560. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
