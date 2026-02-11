Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $294,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

